10 Canadian Songs that Turn 10 This Year

When “For the Nights…” was just hitting it big, I was making a big move from Ottawa back home to my parents’ house Beeton because I’d been hired here at KOOL FM as the new Midday Host.

Since then, I’ve married, bought a house (in Beeton, of course!) and had two kids. And, I still love my job here at KOOL FM as Midday Host.

Here are 10 songs that 10 this year, in no particular order:

#1

Hedley “For the Nights I can’t Remember” from the album Famous Last Words

#2

Avril Lavigne “Girlfriend” from the album Best Damn Thing

#3

Fiest “1234” from the album The Reminder

#4

Bedouin Soundclash “Walls Fall Down” from the album Street Gospels

#5

Jully Black “Seven Day Fool” from the album Revival

#6

Micheal Buble “Eveything” from the album Call Me Irresponsible

#7

Kalan Porter “Down in Heaven” from the album Wake Up Living

The Canadian Idol Season Two winner went on to study business at the University of Pennsylvania in 2012 and he now lists, on Twitter, Philadelphia as his hometown. His sister, MacKenzie, is in the music biz. Here’s her Twitter.

#8

Faber Drive “Tongue Tied” from the album Seven Second Surgery

#9

State of Shock “Money Honey” from the album “Life Love & Lies”

#10

Finger Eleven “Paralyzer” from the album Them vs You vs Me