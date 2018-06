8am-1pm

Variety of items throughout 4 street sale. Sports equipment, kids items, baby items, holiday decor, household items, almost new high end car seats, gas stove, Antique Cradle, 2 Electric Beds,Wardrobe! ETC.

** kids tables will be raising funds for the Humane Society

Addresses

59 Shelswell Blvd

56 Elvyn Cres

7 Elvyn Cres

22 George St

6 George St

1 George St

26 Howard Dr

32 Howard Dr

37 Howard Dr