15 Songs Every Girl Who Grew Up In The 90’s Knows By Heart

The 90’s were a magical time. So much so, that a lot of 90’s trends are coming back in to style. Chokers, Doc Martens, skater dresses. The best thing about the 90’s though, was the music. Even when the music was bad, it was really good. If you are a girl who grew up in the 90’s I guarantee you know these songs off by heart…even if you’re not willing to admit it in public

1. No Doubt – Don’t Speak

The song that put No Doubt and Gwen Stefani on the map, this is the ultimate break-up song. How is it possible that Gwen looks better now than she did in 1996?

2. Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine

Admit it – you and your bestie sang this epic duet during at least one sleepover during the 90’s. “You need to give it up….had about enough”

3. Spice Girls – Wannabe

This song should probably be at the top of the list, even though it’s in no particular order. You can’t attend a wedding, bar mitzvah or any event without a stampede of 30-something women flooding the dance floor when Wannabe comes on. The Spice Girls invented Girl Power, and this is the song that started it all.

4. N*Sync – Bye Bye Bye

N*Sync is better than Backstreet Boys. Yeah, I said it. Come at me! This video was made during the peak of Justin Timberlake’s “ramen noodle hair” phase, and it’s the best.

4. Backstreet Boys – I Want It That Way

Yes, I liked N*Sync better, but I still know every single word to this song because that’s just how popular it was. OK…I’ll admit it, it’s catchy too.For a Backstreet Boys song.

5. Britney Spears – …Baby One More Time

Oh Britney, Britney….remember when you could still sing and dance? Sigh, me too.

6. K-Ci & JoJo – All My Life

Classic elementary school slow dance jam.

7. Shania Twain – Man, I Feel Like A Woman

90’s Shania could do no wrong. Country music fan or not, everyone loved her. Science has proven that no woman can resist the opening “Let’s go, girls!” of this song

8. Celine Dion – My Heart Will Go On

You saw the movie five times in theatres, and Celine’s soaring ballad perfectly summed up the overwhelming emotion we ALL felt. but can we please just talk about how there was PLENTY of room on that raft for two people? JACK DIDN’T HAVE TO DIE!

9. TLC – No Scrubs

This song may have been released before you had a boyfriend, but that didn’t stop you from throwing your hands in the area and jamming along with Left-Eye, T-Boz and Chili. Honestly, if we had all heeded their advice in our later years, it could have saved us a lot of trouble. Or maybe that’s just me.

10. Alanis Morisette – Ironic

None of this is actually ironic (my grade 7 teacher spent an entire afternoon teaching us this one day) but that didn’t make me love it any less

11. Hanson – MmmBop

Odds are you don’t know every actual word (the lyrics are weird) but guaranteed you can sing the chorus (at the top of your lungs) Sidebar: The Hanson boys have aged very well.

12. Christina Aguilera – Genie In A Bottle

I originally didn’t have X-Tina on my list, but after much office discussion she was included. I’m more of a Britney gal, but there’s no denying Aguilera’s talent, or the fact that this song was huge in 1999

13. Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men – One Sweet Day

This is a 90’s ballad that really stills holds up today. Great message, lyrics and vocals. I’m not crying, you’re crying

14. Savage Garden – Truly, Madly Deeply

Another 90’s school dance staple. The good thing about this song is that when it came out I was too young too know that “I want to stand with you on a mountain” was actually a really dumb lyric.

15. The Cardigans – Lovefool

Too fast to be a slow song, too slow to dance to, yet Lovefool was still a massive hit in the 90’s. No matter, I can still sing every word and added bonus, it reminds me of Romeo & Juliet with Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.