10 Swoon-Worthy Hollywood Dads
Celebrating Handsome, Hands-On Dads!
In honour of Father’s Day, we are taking the time to celebrate some of our fave celebrity Dads who also happen to be super handsome. You’re welcome 🙂
David Beckham
Obviously we have to start this list with perhaps the King of Hot Hollywood Dads. Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham hit the jackpot with their Dad, who is not only really ridiculously good looking but also by all accounts a very sweet and involved father.
Chris Hemsworth
Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are parents of three, daughter Indian and twin boys Sasha and Tristan. He may be the God Of Thunder to movie fans, but to his kids he’s just Dad…albeit, a super cool Dad.
John Legend
Imagine having a Dad so talented that he writes you your own song for when he changes your diaper? And that song is so sweet and adorable that Pampers turns it in to a commercial? Well, that’s real life if your Dad is John Legend. *swoon*
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum is the kind of Dad who lets his daughter paint his nails, put make up on him or dress him up in silly costumes, but who still manages to look good while doing it. Boss.
Justin Timberlake
Dad to 3-and-a-half year old Silas, Justin Timberlake named his album Man Of The Woods after his son (Silas means “man of the woods”) and included a song on the album about him. The song Young Man even features a clip of Silas saying “Da-Da” for the first time. Awwwwww!
Adam Levine
Adam Levine has two daughters with wife Behati Prinsloo. Levine featured his wife and elder daughter Dusty Rose in the video for Maroon 5’s Girls Like You.
Ryan Reynolds
Canadian funny man Ryan Reynolds is a Dad to two daughters, and no surprise they are absolutely adorable. Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively do their best to keep the kids largely out of the spotlight, but when Ryan received his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame they were there and totally stole the show.
Will Smith
Will Smith has 3 kids. His son, Trey, from his first marriage and daughter Willow and son Jaden with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. Will’s kids are all grown up now (ages 25, 20 and 18 respectively) and their Dad regularly trolls them on Instagram. Can you even get embarrassed when your Dad is the freaking Fresh Prince??
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman is a Dad of two, son Oliver and daughter Ava. Despite a busy schedule, Jackman can often be spotted taking his kids to school, surfing or even to Disneyland.
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling’s two daughters are rarely seen in public (he is fiercely private), but the Canadian actor often talks lovingly about them (and his stunning wife Eva Mendes) in interviews.
Main image courtesy davidbeckham via Instagram