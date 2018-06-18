10 Swoon-Worthy Hollywood Dads

In honour of Father’s Day, we are taking the time to celebrate some of our fave celebrity Dads who also happen to be super handsome. You’re welcome 🙂

David Beckham

Obviously we have to start this list with perhaps the King of Hot Hollywood Dads. Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham hit the jackpot with their Dad, who is not only really ridiculously good looking but also by all accounts a very sweet and involved father.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 17, 2018 at 2:06am PDT

Chris Hemsworth

Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky are parents of three, daughter Indian and twin boys Sasha and Tristan. He may be the God Of Thunder to movie fans, but to his kids he’s just Dad…albeit, a super cool Dad.

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Mar 6, 2018 at 2:52am PST

John Legend

Imagine having a Dad so talented that he writes you your own song for when he changes your diaper? And that song is so sweet and adorable that Pampers turns it in to a commercial? Well, that’s real life if your Dad is John Legend. *swoon*

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jun 13, 2018 at 8:03am PDT

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum is the kind of Dad who lets his daughter paint his nails, put make up on him or dress him up in silly costumes, but who still manages to look good while doing it. Boss.

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) on Nov 1, 2015 at 2:03am PST

Justin Timberlake

Dad to 3-and-a-half year old Silas, Justin Timberlake named his album Man Of The Woods after his son (Silas means “man of the woods”) and included a song on the album about him. The song Young Man even features a clip of Silas saying “Da-Da” for the first time. Awwwwww!

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jun 17, 2018 at 12:17pm PDT

Adam Levine

Adam Levine has two daughters with wife Behati Prinsloo. Levine featured his wife and elder daughter Dusty Rose in the video for Maroon 5’s Girls Like You.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ryan Reynolds

Canadian funny man Ryan Reynolds is a Dad to two daughters, and no surprise they are absolutely adorable. Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively do their best to keep the kids largely out of the spotlight, but when Ryan received his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame they were there and totally stole the show.

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment) on Jun 17, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

Will Smith

Will Smith has 3 kids. His son, Trey, from his first marriage and daughter Willow and son Jaden with his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. Will’s kids are all grown up now (ages 25, 20 and 18 respectively) and their Dad regularly trolls them on Instagram. Can you even get embarrassed when your Dad is the freaking Fresh Prince??

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Mar 10, 2018 at 12:46pm PST

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is a Dad of two, son Oliver and daughter Ava. Despite a busy schedule, Jackman can often be spotted taking his kids to school, surfing or even to Disneyland.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling’s two daughters are rarely seen in public (he is fiercely private), but the Canadian actor often talks lovingly about them (and his stunning wife Eva Mendes) in interviews.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Main image courtesy davidbeckham via Instagram