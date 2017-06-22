10-Year-Old Boy Invents A Genius Device To Stop Children Dying In Hot Cars

According to statistics, since 1998 around 712 children are thought to have died from heatstroke in the US alone after being left in hot vehicles. But thanks to one bright 10-year-old boy called Bishop Curry from McKinney, Texas, tragic and preventable deaths like these could soon be a thing of the past.

The fifth grader has invented something called the Oasis, a clever little gadget that monitors the temperature inside the car. Once it gets to a certain level, the device emits cool air while simultaneously alerting parents and authorities via an antenna.

He and his father have so far managed to raise over $24,000 for their invention on GoFundMe. The money will go towards manufacturing the device as well as securing the patent for it, so if you haven’t already, head on over to their fundraising page and help to bring this brilliant project to life.