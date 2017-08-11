$1000 Friday, August 11th

1. According to Mary Poppins, a spoonful of what helps the medicine go down

Sugar



2. What is the name of the next Statutory holiday in Ontario

Labour Day

3. When driving, the brake pedal is on the right of left side

Left side

4. Who won last night’s Jays game?

The Jays

5. What is the name of the vehicle that Scooby Doo and his friends travel around in?

Mystery Machine

6. True or False; helium is a renewable resource

False

7. Zach makes tracks start his run from Barrie to which Ontario City this Sunday in support of Child and Youth mental health?

Ottawa

8. How many lungs do humans normally have?

2

9. A Shih Tzu is a breed of dog; spell Shih Tzu

S H I H T Z U

10. Today is August 11th, not including today how many days are left in August

20