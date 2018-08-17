$1000 Friday, August 17th

1) NAME the Muppet who’s a green frog.

(Kermit the Frog)

2) It’s Robert De Niro’s birthday. NAME the 2015 movie he starred in alongside Anne Hathaway.

(The Intern)

3) Which country is Beijing the capital city of?

(China)

4) Two planets in our solar system begin with the letter M, Mars and another planet?

(Mercury)

5) NAME the food-related festival going on today and tomorrow in Bradford.

(Carrot Fest)

6) Zayn Malik was a former member of which famous boy band?

(One Direction)

7) The Oboe, is part of WHICH musical instrument family? Percussion or Woodwind?

(Woodwind)

8) Tomorrow the Toronto Argonauts are at home to WHICH team from BC?

(The Lions)

9) Cannelloni, Orzo, and Capellini are all types of WHAT food?

(Pasta)

10) What colour are most construction road signs?

(Orange)