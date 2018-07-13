$1000 Friday, July 13th

1) Which blind artist sings the song ‘Superstition’ from 1972?

(Stevie Wonder)

2) Who was the first Prime Minister of Canada?

(Sir John A. MacDonald)

3) Today is Harrison Ford’s birthday. NAME the movie series where he played an adventurous archaeologist.

(Indiana Jones)

4) SPELL: Superstition.

(S-U-P-E-R-S-T-I-T-I-O-N)

5) Croatia is taking on which country in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday?

(France)

6) Darryl bought 30 wings and he wants to share them with four of his friends equally. How many does each person get?

(6)

7) What fast food chain’s logo features the ‘golden arches’?

(McDonalds)

8) Is walking under a ladder considered GOOD luck or BAD luck?

(Bad)

9) Mixing red and yellow together will give you WHAT colour?

(Orange)

10) Every Friday the 13th there’s a massive motorcycle event in WHICH city in Ontario?

(Port Dover)