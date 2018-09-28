$1000 Friday, September 28th

1) What beer is marketed as the “King of Beers”?

(Budweiser)

2) How many days are in the month of October?

(31)

3) What is the human body’s largest organ?

(Skin)

4) Does ‘Giga’ mean one million OR one billion?

(One Billion)

5) Which canal in South America connects the Atlantic and Pacific Ocean?

(Panama Canal)

6) What is Cardiopulmonary resuscitation more commonly known as?

(CPR)

7) Which popular TV drama made its season 3 premiere Tuesday on CTV?

(This Is Us)

8) Which city is home to the Eiffel Tower?

(Paris)

9) Black-eyed peas are not actually peas. What vegetable are they considered?

(Beans)

10) Which famous Shakespeare play is about two “star-crossed lovers”?

(Romeo and Juliet)