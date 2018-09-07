$1000 Friday, September 7th

1) What major film festival kicked off last night in Toronto?

(Toronto International Film Festival)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Most of the dust in your home is made of human skin?

(True – up to 70%!)

3) The NFL season kicked off last night with the Atlanta Falcons in Philadelphia taking on the Eagles. Which team won?

Philadelphia!

4) SPELL: Yield.

(Y-I-E-L-D)

5) Which instrument is used to check the temperature?

(Thermometer)

6) ABC announced who the new Bachelor is going to be this January. What is his name?

(Colton Underwood)

7) How many syllables are in the word ‘cinnamon’?

(Three)

8) Who wrote the song Purple Rain?

(Prince)

9) What planet comes after Mars?

(Jupiter)

10) What is half of 50%?

(25%)