$1000 January 6th, 2017

1. Team Canada are gold medalist at the World champions?

False

2. She gave up her voice to obtain legs in The Little mermaid?

Ariel.

3. In Military time what is 3:45pm?

15:45

4. True or False, The New York Times ranked Canada as the number 1 place to visit in 2017?

True

5. What is the capitol of Prince Edward Island?

Charlottetown

6. If you take the Money in Kool FM’s Payroll payoff, how much can you earn per hour?

$100

7. If you had one of every denomination of Canadian paper currency how much would you have?

$185

8. What board game is all about world domination?

Risk

9. What is he next stat holiday for Ontario?

Family Day

10. Name one of the original puppets that appeared on the Canadian children’s show MR Dress up?

Casey, Finnegan (Chester the crow would also be accepted)