$1000 Minut Thursday, October 26th
1. What type of animal is the Barrie Colts mascot
Horse
2. A thermometer measures what
Temperature
3. What is $10.76 rounded to the nearest dollar
$11
4. Who wrote the play “Hamlet”
William Shakespeare
5. Iceberg, Boston, Romaine are types of what food
Lettuce
6. Which province is directly to the EAST of Saskatchewan
Manitoba
7. True or False, dark objects absorb more light than light objects
True
8. Which inventor invented the light bulb
Thomas Edison
9. Spell Kaleidoscope
K A L E I D O S C O P E
10. What number would you subtract from 500 to get the answer of 36
464