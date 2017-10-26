$1000 Minut Thursday, October 26th

1. What type of animal is the Barrie Colts mascot

Horse

2. A thermometer measures what

Temperature

3. What is $10.76 rounded to the nearest dollar

$11

4. Who wrote the play “Hamlet”

William Shakespeare



5. Iceberg, Boston, Romaine are types of what food

Lettuce



6. Which province is directly to the EAST of Saskatchewan

Manitoba

7. True or False, dark objects absorb more light than light objects

True

8. Which inventor invented the light bulb

Thomas Edison

9. Spell Kaleidoscope

K A L E I D O S C O P E

10. What number would you subtract from 500 to get the answer of 36

464