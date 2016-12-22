$1000 Minute, December 22nd

1. if you are at the statue of liberty, what city are you in

New York

2. who is the owner of snoopy

Charlie brown

3.What kind of animal is snoopy

a dog

4. True or False; penguins can not fly

True

5.How many vowels are in the word Christmas

2

6.Recently the Barrie Colts introduced a new mascot; Charlie Horses little brother. What is his name

Charlie Colt

7.Santa lives in the North Pole, what city in Ontario will you find his village

Bracebridge

8.The Grinch “Stole Christmas” from which town

Whoville

9.In the Christmas song, what is the line before “jack frost nipping at your nose”

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire

10.Spell Chestnuts

C H E S T N U T S