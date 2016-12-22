$1000 Minute, December 22nd
1. if you are at the statue of liberty, what city are you in
New York
2. who is the owner of snoopy
Charlie brown
3.What kind of animal is snoopy
a dog
4. True or False; penguins can not fly
True
5.How many vowels are in the word Christmas
2
6.Recently the Barrie Colts introduced a new mascot; Charlie Horses little brother. What is his name
Charlie Colt
7.Santa lives in the North Pole, what city in Ontario will you find his village
Bracebridge
8.The Grinch “Stole Christmas” from which town
Whoville
9.In the Christmas song, what is the line before “jack frost nipping at your nose”
Chestnuts roasting on an open fire
10.Spell Chestnuts
C H E S T N U T S