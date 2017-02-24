$1000 Minute February 24th
1. What colour are the dots on a lady bugs back?
Black
2. What day of the week is the first day of March
Wednesday
3. Spell minute backwards
E T U N I M
4. What is the next line in this nursery rhyme; “Hickory Dickory Dock …BLANK…”
The Mouse Ran Up the Clock
5. Mel . C. was known as this spice girl
Sporty Spice
6. How many months is an elephant pregnant
18 months
7. Which animated character is being inducted into the baseball hall of fame
Homer Simpson
8. The baseball hall of fame is in which city
Cooperstown
9. What is the name of the event happening in Barrie this Saturday in support of Barrie’s Youth Haven
Coldest Night of the Year
10. True or False; there are 1440 minutes in one day
True