$1000 Minute February 24th

1. What colour are the dots on a lady bugs back?

Black

2. What day of the week is the first day of March

Wednesday

3. Spell minute backwards

E T U N I M

4. What is the next line in this nursery rhyme; “Hickory Dickory Dock …BLANK…”

The Mouse Ran Up the Clock

5. Mel . C. was known as this spice girl

Sporty Spice

6. How many months is an elephant pregnant

18 months

7. Which animated character is being inducted into the baseball hall of fame

Homer Simpson

8. The baseball hall of fame is in which city

Cooperstown

9. What is the name of the event happening in Barrie this Saturday in support of Barrie’s Youth Haven

Coldest Night of the Year

10. True or False; there are 1440 minutes in one day

True