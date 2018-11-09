$1000 Minute Friday, 9th

1) TRUE OR FALSE: Michelangelo painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

(True)

2) How many territories does Canada have?

(3)

3) What is the fictional city that Batman is from?

(Gotham)

4) Which team are the Toronto Maple Leafs playing tonight at home?

(New Jersey Devils)

5) Which country has the largest land mass?

(Russia)

6) Who is the famous songstress that plays one of the lead roles in the film ‘A Star Is Born’?

(Lady Gaga)

7) If there are 42 days until my birthday, how many weeks would that be?

(Six)

8) This Sunday is November 11th, otherwise known as WHAT day?

(Remembrance Day)

9) The five boroughs of New York City are Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and what other one?

(Manhattan)

10) NAME the singer who was recently named the 2018 Woman of the Year by Billboard?

(Ariana Grande)