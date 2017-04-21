$1000 Minute Friday, April 21st
1. OLG’s Lottomax draw is tonight, what does OLG stand for
Ontario Lottery and Gaming
2. What equipment is used to cut lawns
Lawnmower
3. Little Miss Muffet sat on a tuffet eating what
Curds & Whey
4. Which player on the Jays has the nickname “Bringer of Rain”
Josh Donaldson
5. Tetra, guppies, Betta are all types of what
Fish
6. Which coffee place has a new Unicorn Frappuccino
Starbucks
7. Garage Sale season is starting up, spell garage backwards
E G A R A G
8. The leafs play game 5 tonight against Washington, which city are they playing in
Washington
9. If you score a birdie in golf, how many under par was your score
1
10. If you purchase 5 oranges, 7 pears, one dozen apples and 4 onions how many pieces of fruit did you buy?
24