$1000 Minute Friday April 28th
1. What did Little Bo-Peep lose?
Her Sheep
2. Emerald is the birthstone for May, what is the most common colour of an emerald
Green
3. The Elmvale Maple Syrup festival is tomorrow, what is maple syrup made from
Sap
4. In baseball, what does a full count mean
2 strikes / 3 balls
5. Who won yesterday’s Jays game-
They lost both- as it was a double header
6. Soldiers Memorial Hospital is located where in Simcoe county
Orillia
7. Name the player on the Edmonton Oilers who is the youngest player in NHL history to have the honour as a team captain
Connor McDavid
8. If you take out all the vowels, including Y how many letters are left in the English alphabet
20
9. Spell handkerchief
Handkerchief
10. What is the square root of 49?
7