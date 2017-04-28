$1000 Minute Friday April 28th

1. What did Little Bo-Peep lose?

Her Sheep

2. Emerald is the birthstone for May, what is the most common colour of an emerald

Green

3. The Elmvale Maple Syrup festival is tomorrow, what is maple syrup made from

Sap

4. In baseball, what does a full count mean

2 strikes / 3 balls

5. Who won yesterday’s Jays game-

They lost both- as it was a double header

6. Soldiers Memorial Hospital is located where in Simcoe county

Orillia

7. Name the player on the Edmonton Oilers who is the youngest player in NHL history to have the honour as a team captain

Connor McDavid

8. If you take out all the vowels, including Y how many letters are left in the English alphabet

20

9. Spell handkerchief

Handkerchief

10. What is the square root of 49?

7