$1000 Minute Friday April 7th 2017
1. If listed alphabetically, does April or August come first
April
2. Which cola company pulled their ad campaign this week that featured Kendall Jenner
Pepsi
3. True or False, there is a lake in Australia that for most of the year the color pink
True
4. Typically the K-9 Unit has police officers paired with which breed of dog
German Sheppard
5. What day of the week does OLG’s LottMax draw happen on
Friday
6. Where can you find us for the Kool FM Easter Egg Hunt on Good Friday
Drysdale’s
7. Spell Egg Hunt backwards
T N U H G G E
8. Who won last night’s Leafs game?
Not the Leafs
9. What is 7 x 3 + 6 – 7 ?
20
10. The Pittsburgh Penguins were last year’s Stanley cup Champions, what team did they defeat
San Jose Sharks