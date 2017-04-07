$1000 Minute Friday April 7th 2017

1. If listed alphabetically, does April or August come first

April

2. Which cola company pulled their ad campaign this week that featured Kendall Jenner

Pepsi

3. True or False, there is a lake in Australia that for most of the year the color pink

True

4. Typically the K-9 Unit has police officers paired with which breed of dog

German Sheppard

5. What day of the week does OLG’s LottMax draw happen on

Friday

6. Where can you find us for the Kool FM Easter Egg Hunt on Good Friday

Drysdale’s

7. Spell Egg Hunt backwards

T N U H G G E

8. Who won last night’s Leafs game?

Not the Leafs

9. What is 7 x 3 + 6 – 7 ?

20

10. The Pittsburgh Penguins were last year’s Stanley cup Champions, what team did they defeat

San Jose Sharks