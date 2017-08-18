$1000 Minute Friday, August 18th

1. Who would you go see if you thought you had a cavity

Dentist

2.Granny Smith apples are what colour

Green

3. In baseball, how many players are in the outfield

3

4. What 2 letters make up the postal abbreviation for the province of Saskatchewan

S-K



5. What is the liquid inside a pen called

ink

6.How many events are in a decathlon

10 (ten)

7.Spell decathlon

D E C A T H L O N

8. The Great Barrier Reef is located just off the coast of what country

Australia

9. In the story Charlottes Web, what is the name of the pig

Wilbur

10. Wendy really likes to share with her friends. If her parents bought her 56 coloured pens for back to school and she shared 22 with her friends, how many would she have left.

34