$1000 Minute Friday, August 18th
1. Who would you go see if you thought you had a cavity Dentist […]
1. Who would you go see if you thought you had a cavity
Dentist
2.Granny Smith apples are what colour
Green
3. In baseball, how many players are in the outfield
3
4. What 2 letters make up the postal abbreviation for the province of Saskatchewan
S-K
5. What is the liquid inside a pen called
ink
6.How many events are in a decathlon
10 (ten)
7.Spell decathlon
D E C A T H L O N
8. The Great Barrier Reef is located just off the coast of what country
Australia
9. In the story Charlottes Web, what is the name of the pig
Wilbur
10. Wendy really likes to share with her friends. If her parents bought her 56 coloured pens for back to school and she shared 22 with her friends, how many would she have left.
34