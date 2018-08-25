$1000 Minute Friday, August 24th

1) Not including today, how many days are there left in August?

(Seven)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Snow White’s seven dwarfs all worked as lumberjacks.

(False)

3) Which actor played the fictional character Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy?

(Christopher Lloyd)

4) Which US city is said to have invented deep dish pizza?

(Chicago)

5) Actor Rupert Grint is celebrating his birthday today. WHICH red-haired character did he play in the Harry Potter series?

(Ronald Weasley)

6) What is C-O-2 the chemical formula for?

(Carbon monoxide)

7) In the Peanuts cartoon and comics, what colour is Woodstock?

(Yellow)

8) Who beat the Hamilton Cardinals to move on to the Intercounty Baseball League finals?

(Barrie Baycats)

9) What is frozen water called?

(Ice)

10) What do blue road signs with an ‘H’ on it mean?

(Hospital)