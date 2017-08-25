$1000 Minute Friday, August 25th
If you mix yellow and red what colour will you get? Answer: Orange […]
If you mix yellow and red what colour will you get?
Answer: Orange
A+, B+ and O+ are all examples of what?
Answer: Blood types
Approximately 30% of Canada’s Land Mass is covered by what?
Answer: Forest
Who was the lead actress in Mary Poppins?
Answer: Julie Andrews
What is the capital of PEI?
Answer: Charlottetown
Which of the traditional five senses are dolphins believed not to possess?
Answer: Smell
Spell “Dolphin”
Answer: D-O-L-P-H-I-N
What team does Jose Bautisa currently play for?
Answer: Toronto Blue Jays
T/F The Toronto Blue Jays won yesterday.
Answer: false
Matt has 41 pieces of chocolate, he eats 9 pieces, Robyn steals 13 pieces and returns 4 of them…how many pieces of chocolate does Matt have?