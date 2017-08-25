$1000 Minute Friday, August 25th

If you mix yellow and red what colour will you get?

Answer: Orange

A+, B+ and O+ are all examples of what?

Answer: Blood types

Approximately 30% of Canada’s Land Mass is covered by what?

Answer: Forest

Who was the lead actress in Mary Poppins?

Answer: Julie Andrews

What is the capital of PEI?

Answer: Charlottetown



Which of the traditional five senses are dolphins believed not to possess?

Answer: Smell



Spell “Dolphin”

Answer: D-O-L-P-H-I-N



What team does Jose Bautisa currently play for?

Answer: Toronto Blue Jays



T/F The Toronto Blue Jays won yesterday.

Answer: false



Matt has 41 pieces of chocolate, he eats 9 pieces, Robyn steals 13 pieces and returns 4 of them…how many pieces of chocolate does Matt have?