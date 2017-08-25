Listen Live

$1000 Minute Friday, August 25th

If you mix yellow and red what colour will you get? Answer: Orange     […]

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

If you mix yellow and red what colour will you get?
Answer: Orange

 

 

A+, B+ and O+ are all examples of what?
Answer: Blood types

 

 

Approximately 30% of Canada’s Land Mass is covered by what?
Answer: Forest

 

 

Who was the lead actress in Mary Poppins?
Answer: Julie Andrews

 

 

What is the capital of PEI?
Answer: Charlottetown

 
Which of the traditional five senses are dolphins believed not to possess?
Answer: Smell

 
Spell “Dolphin”
Answer: D-O-L-P-H-I-N

 
What team does Jose Bautisa currently play for?
Answer: Toronto Blue Jays

 
T/F The Toronto Blue Jays won yesterday.
Answer:  false

 
Matt has 41 pieces of chocolate, he eats 9 pieces, Robyn steals 13 pieces and returns 4 of them…how many pieces of chocolate does Matt have?

Related posts

$1000 Minute Thursday, August 24th

$1000 Minute Wednesday, August 23rd

$1000 Minute Tuesday, August 22nd!