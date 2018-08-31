$1000 Minute Friday, August 31st

1) How many days are in the month of September?

(30)

2) The Toronto Blue Jays are in Miami tonight taking on which team?

(Marlins)

3) Out of male and female lions, which gender does the most hunting?

(Females)

4) SPELL: Foreign.

(F-O-R-E-I-G-N)

5) Which US city is nicked named ‘The Big Apple’?

(New York City)

6) The game of chess, which pieces move first? WHITE or BLACK?

(White)

7) Which Disney film does the song ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ make its first appearance in?

(Pinocchio)

8) What country is the singer Rihanna from?

(Barbados)

9) Which two primary colours make orange when they are mixed together?

(Red & Yellow)

10) Which alcoholic drink is ‘Dom Pérignon’ a type of?

(Champagne)