$1000 Minute Friday, August 3rd

1) If you were admiring the Gateway Arch, what city in the USA would you be in?
(St. Louis)

 

 

 

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Going to space makes you taller.
(True, the compression of gravity is no longer on your spine, causing the disks to expand)

 

 

 

 

3) Today is Tom Brady’s birthday; NAME the NFL team he plays for.
(New England Patriots)

 

 

 

 

4) What is the capital city of Spain?
(Madrid)

 

 

 

 

5) Is another name for Guinea Pig a Cavy or a Jary?
(Cavy)

 

 

 

6) What type of flowers produces vanilla pods?
(Orchids)

 

 

 

 

7) SPELL: Orchid.
(O-R-C-H-I-D)

 

 

 

 

 

8) What was the last province to join Canada?
(Newfoundland)

 

 

 

 

9) How many sides are there to a Pentagon?
(5)

 

 

 

 

10) CPR stands for Cardiopulmonary what?
(Resuscitation)

