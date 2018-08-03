$1000 Minute Friday, August 3rd

1) If you were admiring the Gateway Arch, what city in the USA would you be in?

(St. Louis)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: Going to space makes you taller.

(True, the compression of gravity is no longer on your spine, causing the disks to expand)

3) Today is Tom Brady’s birthday; NAME the NFL team he plays for.

(New England Patriots)

4) What is the capital city of Spain?

(Madrid)

5) Is another name for Guinea Pig a Cavy or a Jary?

(Cavy)

6) What type of flowers produces vanilla pods?

(Orchids)

7) SPELL: Orchid.

(O-R-C-H-I-D)

8) What was the last province to join Canada?

(Newfoundland)

9) How many sides are there to a Pentagon?

(5)

10) CPR stands for Cardiopulmonary what?

(Resuscitation)