$1000 Minute Friday, August 3rd
1) If you were admiring the Gateway Arch, what city in the USA would you be in?
(St. Louis)
2) TRUE OR FALSE: Going to space makes you taller.
(True, the compression of gravity is no longer on your spine, causing the disks to expand)
3) Today is Tom Brady’s birthday; NAME the NFL team he plays for.
(New England Patriots)
4) What is the capital city of Spain?
(Madrid)
5) Is another name for Guinea Pig a Cavy or a Jary?
(Cavy)
6) What type of flowers produces vanilla pods?
(Orchids)
7) SPELL: Orchid.
(O-R-C-H-I-D)
8) What was the last province to join Canada?
(Newfoundland)
9) How many sides are there to a Pentagon?
(5)
10) CPR stands for Cardiopulmonary what?
(Resuscitation)