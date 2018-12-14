$1000 Minute Friday, December 14th

1) TRUE or FALSE: Walt Disney holds the record for most Oscars ever- in any category.

(TRUE)

2) What do the letters in “NHL” stand for?

(National Hockey League)

3) Mozzarella Cheese is made from the milk of which animal?

(Buffalo)

4) SPELL: Mozzarella

(M-O-Z-Z-A-R-E-L-L-A)

5) Our Barrie Colts were at home to the Sudbury Wolves last night. Which team won?

(Sudbury)

6) In Britain, what shape is a stop sign?

(Octagon)

7) In the three “Bourne” films starring Matt Damon, what is “Bourne’s” first name?

(Jason)

8) In the series “Doctor Who”, the phone booth is what?

(Time Machine/ Tardis)

9) Which city in the religious heart of Rome is actually its own country?

(Vatican City)

10) If you put six pairs of socks into the wash, and after drying them you notice you only have nine socks, how many did you lose?

(Three)