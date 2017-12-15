Listen Live

$1000 Minute Friday, December 15th

1. What does a Podiatrist specialize in the care of
Feet

 

 

 

2. In Disney’s Frozen what is the name of the Snowman that comes to life
Olaf

 

 

 

 

3.Would you ‘spike’ and ‘block’ when Fencing, playing volleyball or in a round of golf?
Volleyball

 

 

 

 

4. The Confederation Bridge in Canada links PEI to which mainland province
New Brunswick

 

 

 

 

5. Who won last night’s Leaf game
Not the Leafs

 

 

 

 

6. True or False, the Leafs are currently in first place in their division
False

 

 

 

7. A person’s surname refers to their first OR last name
Last name

 

 

 

8. Which of Santa’s reindeer shares the same name as a symbol of Valentine’s Day
Cupid

 

 

 

9. Spell reindeer
RE I N D E E R

 

 

 

 
10. Michael has a coin collection. There are 584 gold coins and 65 silver coins. How many coins are there in his collection?
649

