$1000 Minute Friday December 1st

1. A herbivore eats only what?

Plants

2. What is the name of the fictional pet dog from the Flintstones?

Dino

3. Car / Parka / Trench are all types of what

Coats / Jackets also acceptable

4. If you are classified as a universal blood donor, what blood type are you

O Negative

5. A cat is said to have how many lives?

Nine

6. What is the main ingredient in hummus?

Chickpeas

7. The Barrie Colts played Mississauga last night, which team won?

The Colts

8. True or false, the Hawaiian alphabet has less than 20 letters

True

9. The word pandemonium can be used to describe a group of parrots, spell pandemonium

P A N D E M O N I U M

10. Allison fell asleep at 9:45 pm and woke up at 7:15 am, how long did she sleep for

9 hours 30 minutes