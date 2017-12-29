Listen Live

$1000 Minute Friday, December 29th

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

1. Sushi is traditionally wrapped in edible “what”?
Seaweed

 

 

2. The Tanzanite is December’s birthstone. What colour is it?
Blue

 

 

 

3. Who won last nights Colts game
Colts

 

 

4. A “Decaf” coffee has caffeine OR no caffeine
No caffeine

 

 

 
5. Spell Caffeine
CA F F E I N E

 

 

 

6. In Disney’s Aladdin, Abu was what kind of animal
Monkey

 

 

 

7. What time does the “Ball Drop” on New Years Eve
12 AM / Midnight or 11:59:50 (10 second countdown)

 

 

 

8. When listing Canadian Provinces and Territories alphabetically, would a Province or a Territory be listed LAST
Territory (Yukon)

 

 

 

9. In the World Juniors, Canada is playing which country in today’s outdoor game at the New Era Field
United States / U.S

 

 

 

10. Not including today, how many FULL days are left in 2017
2 (Saturday and Sunday)

