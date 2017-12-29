$1000 Minute Friday, December 29th

1. Sushi is traditionally wrapped in edible “what”?

Seaweed

2. The Tanzanite is December’s birthstone. What colour is it?

Blue

3. Who won last nights Colts game

Colts

4. A “Decaf” coffee has caffeine OR no caffeine

No caffeine



5. Spell Caffeine

CA F F E I N E

6. In Disney’s Aladdin, Abu was what kind of animal

Monkey

7. What time does the “Ball Drop” on New Years Eve

12 AM / Midnight or 11:59:50 (10 second countdown)

8. When listing Canadian Provinces and Territories alphabetically, would a Province or a Territory be listed LAST

Territory (Yukon)

9. In the World Juniors, Canada is playing which country in today’s outdoor game at the New Era Field

United States / U.S

10. Not including today, how many FULL days are left in 2017

2 (Saturday and Sunday)