$1000 Minute Friday December 30th

1. What will be the 7th month in 2017

July

2. True or False, next summer the Olympics will be in Tokyo

False (they will be held again until 2020)

3. Which American state is called the “Golden State”

California

4. Fill in the blank for this company’s slogan “”There are some things money can’t buy. For everything else, there’s BLANK”

Master card

5. Who won last night’s Team Canada game in the World Juniors

Team Canada

6. Sing the next line in this song “We wish you a merry Christmas And a _______________”

Happy New Year!

7. What brand is “The Quicker Picker Upper”

Bounty

8. Tomorrow night is New Year’s Eve, that year are we saying good bye to

2016

9. What team are the Barrie Colts playing on New Year’s Eve at the BMC

Sudbury Wolves

10. What is the name of the song that starts with “Should old acquaintance be forgot, and never brought to mind?”

Auld Lang Syne