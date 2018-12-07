$1000 Minute Friday, December 7th

1) NAME the documentary about Aretha Franklin that opens in theaters today?

(Amazing Grace)

2) What can’t rats do that makes them very vulnerable to poison?

(Vomit)

3) The Toronto Raptors are playing the Nets tonight. What borough of New York City are the Nets from?

(Brooklyn)

4) In the film series “Austin Powers”, how many characters did Michael Myers play in total throughout the series?

(Four)

5) TRUE OR FALSE: The first half of the moon cycle is when the moon is “waning”

(False)

6) What is the name of Barbie’s boyfriend?

(Ken)

7) What is the largest province in Canada by landmass?

(Quebec)

8) This weekend I have a Christmas party, and 24 people are attending. How many cookies do I need to make so that each person gets 2 cookies?

(Forty Eight)

9) Two colours make up the title of the classic Christmas song Silver and what?

(Gold)

10) Exactly one week from today, what will the date be?

(14th)