$1000 Minute Friday, December 8th
1. Which animal is most commonly referred to as Man’s best friend
Dogs
2. True or False, the planet Mars is bigger than Earth
False
3. Are dolphins classified as mammals OR as fish
Mammals
4. Which province is located between Alberta & Manitoba
Saskatchewan
5. Though not one person, the “Me too” movement was chosen which magazine’s 2017 person of the year
TIME Magazine
6. When texting, the acronym “T-T-Y-L” most commonly means what
Talk To You Later
7. How many consonants are there in the word Christmas
7
8. Spell consonant
C O N S O N A N T
9. Ascorbic Acid is another name for which Vitamin; A, B or C?
Ascorbic Acid is another name for Vitamin C
10. Counting in Rudolph, how many reindeer does Santa have
nine (Rudolph, Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, and Blitzen)