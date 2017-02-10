1000 minute Friday February 10th
1. What shape is most associated with Valentine’s Day
Heart
2. Including today, how many sleeps until Valentine’s day
4 (10th/11th/12th/13th = 4 days)
3. 50 shades darker opens today in Canada and is the follow up to which movie
50 shades of grey
4. Name the Netflix series that features the ladies of Litchfield prison that will see season 5 start in June
Orange is the New Black
5. When counting by tens what is the tenth number you come to?
100
6. The Carnaval de Quebec is happening now – what is the name of the mascot for this iconic Canadian festival
bonhomme
7. Kool FM’s Triple Tubing Thursdays features giveaways to Snow Tube at which resort
Snow Valley
8. Which team won last nights Colts game
Mississauga Steelheads
9. What day of the week is it tomorrow
Saturday
10. Which iconic Canadian Band is performing at the BMC tonight
Blue Rodeo