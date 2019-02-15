$1000 Minute Friday, February 15th

1) How many sides does a heptagon have?

(7)

2) The rom-com spoof ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ came out in theatres this week starring which actress?

(Rebel Wilson)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: In Greek legends, King Midas turned everything he touched into gold.

(True)

4) Tomorrow night the Toronto Maple Leafs are in Arizona taking on which team?

(Coyotes)

5) SPELL: Coyotes.

(C-O-Y-O-T-E-S)

6) How is the number one thousand represented in Roman numerals?

(‘M’)

7) Lisa has 12 stickers and wants to divide them equally between 4 friends. How many stickers will each friend get?

(3)

8) Deer meat is known by what other name?

(Venison)

9) Charlottetown is the capital of which Canadian province?

(Prince Edward Island)

10) What is the colour of Barney Rubble’s shirt in ‘The Flintstones’?

(Brown)