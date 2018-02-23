$1000 Minute Friday, February 23rd

Listen Live

1. Last night the Barrie Colts faced the Mississauga Steelheads, who won the game?
Answer: Mississauga

 

 

 
2. In 9 months from today, what month will it be?
Answer: November

 

 

 

 
3. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will skate to a song by what band in the winter games closing event?
Answer: Tragically Hip

 

 

 

 
4. Who is Justin Timberlake’s wife?
Answer: Jessica Biel

 

 

 

 
5. Which fictional city is the home of Batman?
Answer: Gotham City

 

 

 

 
6. What card game involves a “full house”, a “flush” and a “straight”?
Answer: Poker

 

 

 

 
7. What is the total number of dots on one die?
Answer: 21

 

 

 

 
8. What celebrity twins played Michelle Tanner on the TV series Full House in the early 90’s?
Answer: Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen (Olsen twins)

 

 

 

 
9. Spell Foreign

 

 

 

10. What is today’s Date?
Answer: Friday, February 23rd, 2018

