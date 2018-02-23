$1000 Minute Friday, February 23rd

1. Last night the Barrie Colts faced the Mississauga Steelheads, who won the game?

Answer: Mississauga



2. In 9 months from today, what month will it be?

Answer: November



3. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will skate to a song by what band in the winter games closing event?

Answer: Tragically Hip



4. Who is Justin Timberlake’s wife?

Answer: Jessica Biel



5. Which fictional city is the home of Batman?

Answer: Gotham City



6. What card game involves a “full house”, a “flush” and a “straight”?

Answer: Poker



7. What is the total number of dots on one die?

Answer: 21



8. What celebrity twins played Michelle Tanner on the TV series Full House in the early 90’s?

Answer: Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen (Olsen twins)



9. Spell Foreign

10. What is today’s Date?

Answer: Friday, February 23rd, 2018