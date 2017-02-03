$1000 minute Friday February 3rd

1. What dollar amount would be the top prize in this game?

one thousand dollars

2. Which 80’s TV show created by Jim Henson would you see the characters Gobo, Wembley, and Boober Fraggle?

Fraggle Rock

3. In Beauty and The Beast, what is the female lead characters name

Belle

4. which professional sport would you associate Babe Ruth with?

Baseball

5. Tomorrow in the NHL the Leafs take on the Bruins, what city are the Bruins from?

Boston

6. What does the acronym NHL stand for

National Hockey League

7. spell hockey backwards

Y E K C O H

8. True or False; Family Day is Statutory Holiday in Ontario

True

9. There is a petition right now to Re-Name the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport after whom?

Bob McIntyre

10. There are 24 hours in a day and you work an 8 hour work day – how many hours are left for sleep, travel time and whatever else you plan?

14 ( 24-8=14)