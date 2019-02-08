$1000 Minute Friday, February 8th

1) Which big award show is this Sunday night?

(The Grammys)

2) In which movie would you hear the song ‘Hakuna Matata’?

(Lion King)

3) What colour would you get if you mixed red and yellow together?

(Orange)

4) Tomorrow the Toronto Maple Leafs are taking on which Montreal team?

(Montreal Canadiens)

5) NAME the comic strip that was written by Charles Schulz.

(Peanuts)

6) Which type of scientist studies and forecasts the weather?

(Meteorologist)

7) How many sides does an octagon have?

(8)

8) The Rock said he was the first choice to host this year’s OSCARS. What is The Rock’s real name?

(Dwayne Johnson)

9) While driving, to put your right turn signal on, which way do you have to move the indicator? UP or DOWN?

(Down)

10) TRUE OR FALSE: Venus is the closest planet to the sun.

(False- Mercury)