$1000 Minute Friday, January 11th

1) Who was the very first winner of American Idol?

(Kelly Clarkson)

2) A baby cow is known as WHAT?

(Calf)

3) The NFL Divisional Round is this weekend. Who are the Philadelphia Eagles playing on Sunday?

(New Orleans Saints)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: You would find your limbal rings in your eyes.

(True- it’s the dark ring around the iris of the eye, separates the colour part of the eye from the white)

5) What is the postal abbreviation for Manitoba.

(MB)

6) If there are 2 assistants for every chef, and there are 5 chefs, how many staff in total are in the kitchen?

(15)

7) SPELL: Assistant.

(A-S-S-I-S-T-A-N-T)

8) Margot Robbie is set to play Barbie in a new live-action film. Who is Barbie’s boyfriend?

(Ken)

9) What colour is an Amethyst gemstone?

(Purple)

10) What letter comes after ‘H’ in the alphabet?

(I)