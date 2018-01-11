$1000 Minute Friday, January 12th
1. Earlier this week, “Man of the Woods” Tour was announced to kick off in Toronto this March- who’s tour is this?
Answer: Justin Timberlake
2. Yesterday evening the Toronto Raptors faced the Cavaliers… where was the opposing team from?
Answer: Cleveland
3. In basketball, a foul shot is worth how many points?
Answer: 1
4. List the colours from top to bottom on a traffic light in Ontario.
Answer: Red, yellow, green
5. In the Harry Potter series, a human is referred to as a _______.
Answer: Muggle
6. A “doe” is what kind of animal?
Answer: Deer/Female Deer
7. T/F NASA stands for National Administration of Special Aircraft.
Answer: False
8. What is 79+4?
Answer: 83
9. What is 0 degrees celsius equivalent to in Fahrenheit?
Answer: 32
10. Spell Fahrenheit