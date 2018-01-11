$1000 Minute Friday, January 12th

1. Earlier this week, “Man of the Woods” Tour was announced to kick off in Toronto this March- who’s tour is this?

Answer: Justin Timberlake



2. Yesterday evening the Toronto Raptors faced the Cavaliers… where was the opposing team from?

Answer: Cleveland



3. In basketball, a foul shot is worth how many points?

Answer: 1



4. List the colours from top to bottom on a traffic light in Ontario.

Answer: Red, yellow, green



5. In the Harry Potter series, a human is referred to as a _______.

Answer: Muggle



6. A “doe” is what kind of animal?

Answer: Deer/Female Deer



7. T/F NASA stands for National Administration of Special Aircraft.

Answer: False



8. What is 79+4?

Answer: 83



9. What is 0 degrees celsius equivalent to in Fahrenheit?

Answer: 32



10. Spell Fahrenheit