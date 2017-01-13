$1000 Minute Friday January 13th
1. What is today’s Date Friday January 13th 2. Which ocean is the east of […]
1. What is today’s Date
Friday January 13th
2. Which ocean is the east of Canada
Atlantic Ocean
3. The Book of Love starring Jessica Biel opens this weekend, who is Jessica Biel married to
Justin Timberlake
4. How many letters are in the word “dictionary”
10
5. This coming Monday January 16th is also known to be associated with what colour
Blue (Blue Monday)
6. For the Kool FM Pay Roll Pay off, there’s the choice of winning cash or possibly winning what?
Trips
7. The Barrie Colts play the Niagara Ice Dogs tomorrow, what is the name of the venue they’ll be playing at
BMC / Barrie Molson Centre
8. True or false Pennsylvania is the only U.S State that starts with the letter P
True
9. Spell Pennsylvania
P E N N S Y L V A N I A
10. What colour jersey is worn by the winners of each stage of the Tour De France
Yellow