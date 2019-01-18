$1000 Minute Friday, January 18th

1) The opposite of vertical is WHAT?

(Horizontal)

2) What is the postal abbreviation for Saskatchewan?

(SK)

3) If the bakery had 6 bags of flour and then used up 4 bags on Sunday, how many bags of flour will they have on Monday?

(2)

4) What is the plural of the word Moose?

(Moose)

5) Which chess piece can only move in an ‘L” shape?

(Knight)

6) Does the periodic table have MORE or LESS than 115 elements?

(MORE- 118 elements)

7) What is the ballet term for a 360 degree spin?

(Pirouette)

8) MY rooster lays an egg on YOUR property. Who does the egg belong to?

(Roosters don’t lay eggs)

9) Who are the New England Patriots taking on this weekend in the Conference Championships?

(Kansas City Chiefs)

10) What is the name of the star that is at the middle of our solar system?

(The Sun)