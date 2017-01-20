1000 minute friday january 20th 2017
1. In basketball, how many points are scored for a successful shot made outside of […]
1. In basketball, how many points are scored for a successful shot made outside of the 3-point line?
3 points
2. The variety of apple called Granny Smith has what colour skin
Green
3.How many events are there in a decathlon
10
4.What is the first and last name of Donald Trumps Vice President elect
Mike Pence
5. Which fast food chain uses the slogan “I’m Lovin’ It”
McDonalds
6. Spell President backwards
t n e d i s e r p
7. True or False, Canada has the largest land area for a country, in the world
False; Russia (Canada is number 2)
8. Last night the leafs played the Rangers, what city are the Rangers from?
New York
9. Name another team in the NHL from New York
Islanders
10. The bike Sally wanted cost one hundred and seventy five dollars, she had forty dollars saved. How much more does she need to save to buy the bike
135