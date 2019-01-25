$1000 Minute Friday, January 25th

1) Which month will the new and final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere?

(April 2019)

2) Regina is the capital city of WHICH Canadian province?

(Saskatchewan)

3) Tonight our Barrie Colts are away playing the Steelheads in which city?

(Mississauga)

4) SPELL: Mississauga.

(M-I-S-S-I-S-S-A-U-G-A)

5) The film ‘Serenity’ hits theaters this weekend with Matthew McConaughey starring alongside WHICH actress?

(Anne Hathaway)

6) In what state is the Grand Canyon located?

(Arizona)

7) How many hours are in three days?

(72)

8) What type of fish is ‘Nemo’ from the movie ‘Finding Nemo’?

(Clownfish)

9) How many planets are in our solar system?

(8)

10) What frightened Little Miss Muffet?

(Spider)