1000 minute Friday January 27th

1. We’re at Mash Bash all day today at Snow Valley Ski Resort supporting RVH, what does RVH stand for

Royal Victoria Hospital

2. Houston’s Stadium is where the Super Bowl is being played; which NFL team plays their home games there

Houston Texans

3. What is the proper name of the bank with the acronym RBC

Royal Bank of Canada

4. Sing the next line; Twinkle Twinkle Little Star……

How I wonder what you are

5. Which is NOT a key on a standard key board; TAB / SHIFT / REPEAT / ENTER

Repeat

6. If a woman gave birth to quintuplets, how many babies did she have

five

7. In the sentence; there are no more cookies left. How would you spell “there”

t – h – e – r – e

8. In the children’s story A very hungry caterpillar written by Eric Carle, what happens to the caterpillar at the end

Turns into a (beautiful) butterfly

9. If Louise turned 88 and blew out three quarters of the candles on her cake, how many did she NOT blow out

22

10. Which muppet sings “It’s not easy being green”

Kermit the Frog