$1000 Minute Friday, January 5th

1. In the nursery rhyme Hickory Dickory Dock, who ran up the clock?

The Mouse

2.What mineral can deprive Superman of his powers?

Kryptonite

3. What is the little boys’ in name is the Winnie the Pooh stories

Christopher Robin

4. Last night the Barrie Colts played host to the London Knights. Which team won

London Knights

5. Justin Timberlake new album is being released today, what former boy group was he a member of

N’Sync

6. Prunes are dried what?

Plums

7. True or False, Team Canada is playing the Gold Medal Game today in the World Juniors

True

8. What is the capital city of the province located directly to the West of Ontario?

Winnipeg (Manitoba’s capital city)

9. Spell Winnipeg

W I N N I P E G

10. In 35 years, what year will it be?

2053