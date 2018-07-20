$1000 Minute Friday, July 20th

1) The Toronto Blue Jays are home tonight against which BIRD team from Baltimore?

(Orioles)

2) What is the scientific term for a Tidal Wave?

(Tsunami)

3) SPELL: Rhythm.

(R-H-Y-T-H-M)

4) TRUE OR FALSE: A Dolphin is a fish.

(False, a Dolphin is a mammal)

5) The largest desert in the world is the Arabian or Sahara desert?

(Sahara)

6) NAME the chip brand whose mascot has a moustache and a bow tie.

(Pringles)

7) If you were admiring the Leaning Tower of Pisa, what country would you be in?

(Italy)

8) How many national languages does Canada have?

(Two)

9) If Jenny has 15 gummy bears and she wants to divide them equally between herself and two friends, how many gummy bears do they each get?

(5)

10) What breakfast cereal was Sonny the Cuckoo bird ‘cuckoo’ for?

(Cocoa Puffs)