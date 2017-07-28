$1000 Minute Friday July 28
In this nursery rhyme, Old Mac Donald had a what
Farm
If you baked 3 dozen cookies but only needed 18, how many would have left over
18
If you are on the Golden Gate Bridge, what city are you in
San Francisco
Which cereal would you see Tucan Sam On?
Fruit Loops
Which is hotter; 23 degrees Celsius or 23 degrees Fahrenheit
23 degrees Celsius
If you were heading north on hwy 400 what would be the first exit for Barrie
Mapleview
What day of the week does August 1st land on?
Tuesday
Tonight the jays start an at-home series against the angels, what is the name of the venue they play out of
The Rogers Centre
C-O detectors must be in your home. What does C-O stand for
Carbon monoxide
WayHome Kicks off today! Spell way home backwards
E M O H Y A W