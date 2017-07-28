Listen Live

$1000 Minute Friday July 28

In this nursery rhyme, Old Mac Donald had a what Farm   If you baked

By Kool FM's $1000 Minute

In this nursery rhyme, Old Mac Donald had a what
Farm

 

If you baked 3 dozen cookies but only needed 18, how many would have left over
18

 
If you are on the Golden Gate Bridge, what city are you in
San Francisco

 

Which cereal would you see Tucan Sam On?
Fruit Loops

 

Which is hotter; 23 degrees Celsius or 23 degrees Fahrenheit
23 degrees Celsius

 
If you were heading north on hwy 400 what would be the first exit for Barrie
Mapleview

 
What day of the week does August 1st land on?
Tuesday

 

Tonight the jays start an at-home series against the angels, what is the name of the venue they play out of
The Rogers Centre

 

C-O detectors must be in your home. What does C-O stand for
Carbon monoxide

 

WayHome Kicks off today! Spell way home backwards
E M O H Y A W

