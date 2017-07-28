$1000 Minute Friday July 28

In this nursery rhyme, Old Mac Donald had a what

Farm

If you baked 3 dozen cookies but only needed 18, how many would have left over

18



If you are on the Golden Gate Bridge, what city are you in

San Francisco

Which cereal would you see Tucan Sam On?

Fruit Loops

Which is hotter; 23 degrees Celsius or 23 degrees Fahrenheit

23 degrees Celsius



If you were heading north on hwy 400 what would be the first exit for Barrie

Mapleview



What day of the week does August 1st land on?

Tuesday

Tonight the jays start an at-home series against the angels, what is the name of the venue they play out of

The Rogers Centre

C-O detectors must be in your home. What does C-O stand for

Carbon monoxide

WayHome Kicks off today! Spell way home backwards

E M O H Y A W