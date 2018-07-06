$1000 Minute Friday, July 6th

1) ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ is out today, which actor plays Ant-Man?

(Paul Rudd)

2) Tomorrow, the Toronto Argos are at home to the Eskimos. What stadium does the Argos play out of?

(BMO Field)

3) TRUE OR FALSE: The study of plants is known as botany.

(TRUE)

4) What item used to play the drums, also has the same name as a kind of ice cream cone?

(Drumstick)

5) What kind of animals eat only plants? Omnivore – OR – Herbivore?

(Herbivore)

6) SPELL: Accommodate.

(A-C-C-O-M-M-O-D-A-T-E)

7) Today is Sylvester Stallone’s birthday. NAME the film series he plays a boxer.

(Rocky)

8) If 20 people were split up into 4 groups, how many people would be in each group?

(Five)

9) Of the 5 Great Lakes, which one resides only in the USA?

(Lake Michigan)

10) What is the phobia that involves the fear of spiders?

(Arachnophobia)