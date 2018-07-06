$1000 Minute Friday, July 6th
1) ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’ is out today, which actor plays Ant-Man?
(Paul Rudd)
2) Tomorrow, the Toronto Argos are at home to the Eskimos. What stadium does the Argos play out of?
(BMO Field)
3) TRUE OR FALSE: The study of plants is known as botany.
(TRUE)
4) What item used to play the drums, also has the same name as a kind of ice cream cone?
(Drumstick)
5) What kind of animals eat only plants? Omnivore – OR – Herbivore?
(Herbivore)
6) SPELL: Accommodate.
(A-C-C-O-M-M-O-D-A-T-E)
7) Today is Sylvester Stallone’s birthday. NAME the film series he plays a boxer.
(Rocky)
8) If 20 people were split up into 4 groups, how many people would be in each group?
(Five)
9) Of the 5 Great Lakes, which one resides only in the USA?
(Lake Michigan)
10) What is the phobia that involves the fear of spiders?
(Arachnophobia)