$1000 Minute Friday, June 1st

1) TRUE OR FALSE: A group of flamingos is called a ‘flamboyance’.

(TRUE)

2) In the movie Mean Girls, where is Caty originally from?

(Africa)

3) Haggis is made from the heart, lungs, liver and stomach of which animal?

Pig Sheep Cow

(Sheep)

4) In the Lion King, what was Simba’s father’s name?

(Mufasa)

5) SPELL: Indecisive.

(I-N-D-E-C-I-S-I-V-E)

6) What is H2O the chemical formula for?

(Water)

7) On the show FRIENDS, what was the name of Ross’ pet monkey?

(Marcel)

8) What does a hundred and 44 divided by 12 equal?

(12)

9) Babe Ruth is associated with which sport?

(Baseball)

10) What colour is the circle on the Japanese national flag?

(Red)