$1000 Minute Friday, June 22nd

1) What colour is the circle on the Japanese national flag?

(Red)

2) TRUE OR FALSE: There are more FAKE flamingos in the world than real ones.

(TRUE)

3) Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael were all Italian Renaissance artists, but they are also known as which superheroes?

(Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

4) Tomorrow, the Stampeders are in Toronto playing the Argos. What city are the Stampeders from?

(Calgary)

5) How many more sleeps are there until Canada Day?

(9 Sleeps)

6) Pete Davidson confirmed his engagement to Ariana Grande on ‘The Tonight Show’. Who hosts ‘The Tonight Show’?

(Jimmy Fallon)

7) According to the old proverb, to which European capital city do all roads lead?

(Rome)

8) What is a Geiger Counter used to detect?

(Radiation)

9) Who is the author of the “Harry Potter” books?

(J.K. Rowling)

10) The beaver is the national emblem of which country?

(Canada)