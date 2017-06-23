$1000 minute Friday June 23rd
1. The Canadian Flag is majority what color
Red
2. What sport is played in the CFL
Football
3. In the acronym NASCAR, what does the C stand for
Car
4. What is the proper term given to a group of whales
A pod
5. A person that can use both hands with equal skill is called what
Ambidextrous
6. Spell ambidextrous
A M B I D E X T R O U S
7. The NHL will have a new team next year in which city
Las Vegas
8. The terms bait, hook, rod and reel are associated with what pastime
Fishing
9. Which ocean is on the east coast of Canada
Atlantic Ocean
10. Ben gave Nicole 12 new markers, she now has 19! How many did she have before Ben gave her the new ones?
7