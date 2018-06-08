$1000 Minute Friday, June 8th

1) The Toronto Blue Jays are at home tonight to WHICH team?

(Baltimore Orioles)

2) AJ has three dimes, two nickels and one penny. How much money does he have?

(41 cents)

3) Which technology company is named after a fruit?

(Apple)

4) NAME the movie the line ‘Here’s looking at you, kid!’ is from.

(Casablanca)

5) How many pedals do most modern pianos have?

(3)

6) TRUE OR FALSE: The groundnut is better known as a peanut.

(True)

7) The alcohol Absinthe is typically what colour?

(Green)

8) How is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta better known as in the music industry?

(Lady Gaga)

9) If a coffee bean is darker, will its caffeine content be higher or lower?

(Lower)

10) Emerald is the birthstone for WHICH month?

(May)